Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

