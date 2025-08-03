Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $34,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,872.50. This represents a 97.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Shares of CHD opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.73.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

