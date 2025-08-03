Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $936,000 Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $54,396,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Penumbra by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.47.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $28,615.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,791.45. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $3,765,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,101,515.28. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $30,476,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.42 and a 200-day moving average of $267.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.63 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

