LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,805 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up approximately 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $35,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 666.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 64.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.48 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

