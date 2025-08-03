Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,407,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,294,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1%

Honeywell International stock opened at $217.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

