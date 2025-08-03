Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires 92,000 Shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP)

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. E.W. Scripps accounts for about 2.3% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of E.W. Scripps worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $2.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $2.90 on Friday. E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $254.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $524.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.04 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts expect that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

