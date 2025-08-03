Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,260,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,345,000 after purchasing an additional 266,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3%

ADI stock opened at $221.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

