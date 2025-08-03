Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim upped their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

