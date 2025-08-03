TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $140.58 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.30.

View Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,568.45. This represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,076 shares of company stock worth $8,992,884. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.