Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,085,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,376,000 after buying an additional 29,297 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 102.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 64,594 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 518,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

