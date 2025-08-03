Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 43,296 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Moderna by 408.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

