Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $274.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.05. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.84 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

