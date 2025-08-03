Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.