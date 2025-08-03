Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,878,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,713,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,724,000 after buying an additional 536,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,624,000 after buying an additional 452,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,260,000 after buying an additional 484,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,400,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,415,000 after buying an additional 88,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of MPC opened at $165.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

