DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,358,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $138.48 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.73%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

