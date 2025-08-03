Morgan Stanley Cuts GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $74.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

