Reviewing Lennox International (NYSE:LII) & Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Lennox International and Comfort Systems USA are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Lennox International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comfort Systems USA has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Lennox International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Comfort Systems USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Lennox International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Comfort Systems USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 4 5 4 0 2.00 Comfort Systems USA 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lennox International and Comfort Systems USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lennox International presently has a consensus price target of $635.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.98%. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus price target of $635.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Lennox International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Comfort Systems USA.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and Comfort Systems USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 15.41% 99.81% 24.12% Comfort Systems USA 9.01% 39.33% 14.76%

Dividends

Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Comfort Systems USA pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lennox International pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comfort Systems USA pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lennox International has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Lennox International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lennox International and Comfort Systems USA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $5.34 billion 3.98 $806.90 million $23.39 25.87 Comfort Systems USA $7.03 billion 3.50 $522.43 million $19.46 35.78

Lennox International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comfort Systems USA. Lennox International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comfort Systems USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lennox International beats Comfort Systems USA on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name. The Building Climate Solutions segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, variable refrigerant flow commercial, curb, curb adapters, drop box diffusers, HVAC recycling, and salvage service. This segment also provides condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers under the Lennox, Model L, CORE, Enlight, Xion, Energence, Prodigy, Strategos, Raider, Lennox VRF, Lennox National Account Services, Allied Commercial, Elite, AES Industries, Mechanical, and Reclaim, Heatcraft Worldwide and Chandler Refrigeration, Bohn, MAGNA, Larkin, FriguaBohn, IntelliGen, and Interlink brand name. In addition, the company provides small package units, rooftop units, chillers, air handlers, and fan coils. It sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection. It also engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) and related systems in new buildings; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of MEP systems in existing buildings. In addition, the company provides remote monitoring of power usage, temperature, pressure, humidity and air flow for MEP and other building systems. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional MEP markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

