PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

