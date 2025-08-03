Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 699.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,965 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.5%

VTR stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,700 shares of company stock worth $22,776,223. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.