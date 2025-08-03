OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $898,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Baidu Trading Down 2.0%

BIDU opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.