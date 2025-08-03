Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,667 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,825 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

