Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 3,359 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 40,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.46 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

