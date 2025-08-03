Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 591.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 349,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 299,283 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,032.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $11,715,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

