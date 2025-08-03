M.D. Sass LLC Buys Shares of 1,270,579 SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,270,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,317,000. SLM comprises approximately 3.3% of M.D. Sass LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SLM by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SLM by 355.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Down 1.8%

SLM opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. SLM Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,139.13. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.