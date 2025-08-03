CCLA Investment Management Sells 37,501 Shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

CCLA Investment Management cut its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,501 shares during the quarter. Nice makes up about 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Nice were worth $102,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Nice by 56.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Nice in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nice to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.75.

Nice Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $152.61 on Friday. Nice has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $200.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.16.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.46 million. Nice had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

