Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,753,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 224,770 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,427,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,391 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $498,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.