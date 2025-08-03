9,094 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,218,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Sunoco Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.48). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.9088 dividend. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 64.68%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

