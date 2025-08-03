Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 730.2% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 84.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 58,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $182.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price objective on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

