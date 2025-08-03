R Squared Ltd Purchases 3,700 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.6695 dividend. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.25%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

