R Squared Ltd Acquires 240 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.50 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

