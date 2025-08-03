R Squared Ltd Buys 9,480 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 342.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Radware were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Radware by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,235,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 956,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 694,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Radware by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Radware by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 438,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Radware Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.