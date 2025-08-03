IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,501,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,147 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

