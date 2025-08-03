Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Position Increased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 424.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

