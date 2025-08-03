R Squared Ltd Has $252,000 Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amedisys by 20.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 992,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.