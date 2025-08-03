R Squared Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 181,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PARA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -433.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

