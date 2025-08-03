Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,775 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 768.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,801,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,985,000 after buying an additional 2,479,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 625,971 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 646,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 502,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,081 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.