Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,251 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,602. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,037,000 after purchasing an additional 640,556 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 367,315 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

