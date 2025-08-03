Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 262,700 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353,441 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $79,113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,166,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

