US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432,934 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 935,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,421,000 after acquiring an additional 339,480 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 416,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,144,000 after acquiring an additional 309,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 964.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 199,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,166 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total value of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,067.92. The trade was a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $344.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

