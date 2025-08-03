Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $152.64 on Friday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,842,000 after buying an additional 37,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,336,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,887,000 after buying an additional 685,857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,921,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,730,000 after buying an additional 168,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

