Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of -0.32. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.