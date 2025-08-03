Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.0%
NYSE:PHG opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $32.91.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
