Wall Street Zen Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $782.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -104.08%.

In other news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

