PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

PayPal Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

