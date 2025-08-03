Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEBO. Stephens lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.67. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.20 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $32,086.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,859.73. The trade was a 17.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,480.80. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,962 shares of company stock valued at $61,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.