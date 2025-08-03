NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 230.81, a current ratio of 230.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

