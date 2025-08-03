Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 76 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 803.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $247.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.06. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $382.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 target price on Humana in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.62.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

