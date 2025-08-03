NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xylem by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after purchasing an additional 966,399 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 390.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,009,000 after buying an additional 813,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,828,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,139,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15,322.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,522,000 after acquiring an additional 503,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $142.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.83.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

