Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

