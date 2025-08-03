US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.85% of MDU Resources Group worth $29,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 179.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

